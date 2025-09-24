Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xbattery raises $2.3 mn seed funding led by Bipin Patel Family Office

Xbattery raises $2.3 mn seed funding led by Bipin Patel Family Office

Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup Xbattery has raised $2.3 mn in seed funding led by Bipin Patel Family Office to scale BharatBMS and strengthen India's EV and energy storage ecosystem

Xbattery on Wednesday announced that it has raised $2.3 million in its seed funding round. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup Xbattery on Wednesday announced that it has raised $2.3 million in its seed funding round led by Bipin Patel Family Office, with participation from Jhaveri Credits. The funds will be used for research and development (R&D), hardware sourcing, talent hiring, and scaling prototypes for early orders and commercialisation.
 
“The fresh infusion of capital will fast-track this goal by accelerating the R&D in BMS and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) development, sourcing specialised hardware and components, expanding the engineering and production teams, and scaling prototype production to meet rapidly growing consumer demand,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
Founded by Satish Reddy, Sonu Mishra, and Varshith Rao, Xbattery aims to contribute towards India’s clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) goals. The company is developing BharatBMS, a unified battery management platform for both EVs and stationary storage, designed to reduce import dependence on high-cost foreign technologies.
 
“BharatBMS is more than a technology; it’s our commitment to India’s clean energy transition. By building the backbone of safe and scalable battery electronics, we are helping India reduce import dependence while setting global benchmarks for reliability and performance,” said Sonu Mishra, co-founder and chief technology officer of Xbattery.
 
India has set a target of delivering 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030, but energy storage remains a critical challenge. Xbattery’s locally developed platform is designed to enhance battery safety, performance, and durability in India’s operating conditions.
 
Commenting on the investment, Preet Patel, chief executive officer of Bipin Patel Family Office, said, “Xbattery is creating India’s first high-voltage BMS, which aims to reduce India’s dependency on foreign products. We are glad to have partnered with Satish and his team to build India’s own BMS. Our families have a sizable interest in the energy space, and we expect Xbattery to act as our strategic business partners as well.”

Topics : tech start-ups Electric Vehicles Battery makers

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

