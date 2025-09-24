Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Electricals to acquire Morphy Richards brand rights in India, region

Bajaj Electricals to acquire Morphy Richards brand rights in India, region

This Transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties .

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals has informed exchanges in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown appliances maker Bajaj Electricals will acquire the intellectual property rights of Morphy Richards, including the brand rights for India and neighbouring markets, from Glen Electric, part of Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group.

Bajaj Electricals has informed exchanges in a regulatory filing on Tuesday after market hours that its board has approved a Rs 146 crore deal to acquire the brand rights of Morphy Richards for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

After the announcement, shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd were trading at Rs 609.80 on BSE, up 5.69 per cent on Wednesday morning trading hours.

In the filing, Bajaj Electrical informed: "The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on September 23, 2025 has given its consent to a proposal for the acquisition of the Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights... from Glen Electric Limited (part of the Glen Dimplex Group, Ireland), the owner of the MR Brand/Business IP, for a consideration of Rs 146 crore".

 

This Transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable, it added.

Also Read

Bajaj Electricals shares in focus today

Bajaj Electricals soars 10%; volumes surge on 'Morphy Richards' acquisition

q1 results, company quarter 1

Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Profit down 97% at ₹91 lakh on low sales

Bajaj Finance

These 3 Bajaj-group stocks look weak on charts; can fall by another 16%premium

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 6.5%

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250 pts; Nifty below 25,100; PSBs gain; Tata Investment up 11%

Earlier in March 2022, Bajaj Electricals had extended its trademark agreement with Morphy Richards for a further 15 years with effect from July 1, 2022.

Morphy Richards is part of the Irish international electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex.

Bajaj Electricals sells its premium range of appliances, such as mixers, ovens, toaster grills, coffee makers, air fryers, and garment steamers. It also has a presence in the Female Grooming segment with Morphy Richards, where it has products such as hot air brush, hair straightener, hair dryer, etc.

In FY25, Bajaj Electricals' revenue was at Rs 4,828.43 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Instamart, Insta mart, Instamart new logo

Swiggy to transfer Instamart to wholly owned subsidiary via slump sale

Suzlon

Suzlon to transition entire vehicular fleet to electric vehicles by 2035

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer to invest ₹1,156 cr for manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Monin

Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

Allen Online, Rakesh Ranjan

Ex-Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan joins Allen Online to lead digital growth

Topics : Bajaj Electricals Morphy Richards Intellectual Property Right

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon