Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Yes Bank gets demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore from I-T dept for AY20

Yes Bank gets demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore from I-T dept for AY20

The said assessment year was reopened by the income-tax department in April 2023, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

The bank would pursue an appeal and rectification proceedings against the said reassessment order under the applicable law.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yes Bank on Saturday said it has received a demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore for the assessment year 2019-20.

The said assessment year was reopened by the income-tax department in April 2023, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. 

The reassessment order was passed by the National Faceless Assessment Unit of the income-tax department on March 28, wherein no additional disallowances or additions were made, that is, the grounds on which the reassessment proceedings were initiated have been dropped, it said.

Thus, the total income that was assessed in the original assessment order passed under section 144 of the Income Tax Act has remained unchanged in the reassessment order and consequently, no demand should have been raised against the bank, it said.

 

However, it said, despite this, the computation sheet and the Notice of Demand issued under section 156 of the Act, of even date, have raised an income-tax demand amounting to Rs 2,209.17 crore, including interest of Rs 243.02 crore, which prima facie appears to be "without any basis".

Therefore, the bank believes that it has adequate grounds to reasonably substantiate its position in this matter and does not expect any material adverse impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to the said order, it said.

The bank would pursue an appeal and rectification proceedings against the said reassessment order under the applicable law, it added.

More From This Section

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies launches India's largest solar cell facility in Gujarat

BluSmart

BluSmart's big bet: Major restructuring, CEO exit and a ₹315 cr fleet deal

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO, reassigns Ajay Kapur as MD

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran joins IMF advisory council on entrepreneurship & growth

BYD

BYD to build a plant in India: Can it reshape the car and EV market?

Topics : YES Bank Income Tax notice Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOGT vs MI LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon