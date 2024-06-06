Zee Entertainment to raise nearly $240 million, to use funds for growth

Zee Entertainment Enterprises's board has approved a fundraise of up to $239.6 million, the Indian broadcaster said on Thursday.

The company had two major deals - a $10 billion merger with Sony India and a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting deal with Walt Disney - fail this year, and was forced to cut costs and reduce losses in its business to a meet key profit target.

Zee said it will use the funds to "enhance its strategic flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities in the evolving media landscape".

The company plans to raise the funds through equity shares or any other eligible securities, via a combination of private placements, qualified institutions placements, and preferential issues, it added.

Amid the fallout of the deals and legal battles, Zee also contends with new competition after Reliance and Disney's merged their Indian assets, creating an $8.5 billion media behemoth.

Zee shares, which lost 4.5 per cent since the fallout of the Sony merger in January, were trading 5.2 per cent higher after the fundraise announcement.