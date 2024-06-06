SaaS major Zoho Corporation announces an updated 'CRM For Everyone'

Indian software-as-a-service major Zoho Corporation on Wednesday announced a slew of offerings for its global enterprise customers, including a revamped Zoho CRM for Everyone, aimed at expanding customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to all teams involved in customer operations activities.

The company also unveiled other enhancements to its offerings for professional developers and app development teams, which include early access to new services within Catalyst -- company's pro-code full-stack development platform, and the general availability of Zoho Apptics -- an application analytics solution that enables developers to track the in-app usage and performance of applications built on iOS, macOS, Android, and other platforms.

“Businesses are looking for unified solutions that help them optimise for value, maximise their competitive advantages, and tap into new market opportunities amid tough economic conditions," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp.

“At Zoho, we are focused on continuously deepening our current offerings and expanding others to serve business needs. Zoho CRM for Everyone, for instance, is the first true democratisation of the CRM paradigm and helps unify all customer operations teams onto the CRM to deliver better customer experiences,” he added.

India is one of the fastest growing markets for Zoho. For its CRM platform, the country is the second largest market. The product recorded a 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth in customers in 2023.

The company has released the CRM for everyone as a beta offering to customers, and plans for a full scale rollout by the end of this year, said a senior executive.

The updated CRM for Everyone allows sales teams to communicate and coordinate with other customer-facing teams from a single place — the CRM application — instead of holding fragmented discussions, said the company.

Zoho’s products and solutions are known for their competitive pricing. When asked about how the improvements in CRM platform will impact the pricing of the product, Prashanth “PVK” Krishnaswami, Global Head, Market Strategy and Thought Leadership - CX, Zoho, said that the ultimate decision on pricing of the new CRM solution will probably be taken closer to the general availability of the product.

“For now, it is just on early access, so we're not announcing any changes in pricing as of now,” he said.

Currently, the Zoho CRM solution is offered at a price ranging from Rs 800 - 2600 per month, for an annual purchase.

“I am really excited about being able to democratise the CRM and sort of disrupt the traditional model of CRM, making it more accessible so that more organisations can adopt the CRM the right way,” Krishnaswami added.