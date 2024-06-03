Zee Media remains committed to unbiased news, public interest: Chandra

There are structured attempts to malign the media to achieve their agenda, he added.

Media baron Subhash Chandra on Monday said despite various challenges, Zee Media remains committed to deliver unbiased and credible news focused on public interest.

Addressing a press conference here, he asked all stakeholders, including viewers and regulatory bodies, to recognise and stand against the threats to press freedom.

"A free and independent media is crucial for the health of our beloved country in terms of its economy, the social structure, protection of weaker people of society, reduction of corruption and finally the democracy," Chandra said.

Media is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy but faces increasing pressure from the governing class, whether the legislature, executive, corporates and more, he said.

"Governments exert pressure on media through advertising influence or use of state machinery to threaten so that the press can be prevented from publishing factual information," Chandra said.

He also cited the poor ranking of India in the World Press Freedom Index.

"Unfortunately, many of the news channels, newspapers, social media and digital platforms have started accepting the pressure as part of life, instead of resisting or voicing out their disagreement. This is one reason why India ranks 159th out of 180 in terms of press freedom," he stated.

The natural blame gets inclined towards the government, but the media itself is equally responsible, Chandra added.