Zoho forays into eastern Uttar Pradesh; to set up R&D facility by year end

In a bid to expand its presence nationwide, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major Zoho announced the setting up of a research and development (R&D) facility in eastern Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year.

Making the announcement, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, in a post on X said, "We are going to eastern UP this year, our first major rural expedition north. I wish we could have a meaningful presence everywhere and maybe over the next 20 years we will get there. That is my dream."

He further said, “There is vast talent waiting for opportunity everywhere in Bharat. We want to create world-class R&D capability wherever we go and there is a speed limit to how fast you can scale up R&D teams, and it is not at all like scaling up manufacturing plants.”

Vembu, commenting on one of the earlier announcements of the company to set up an R&D centre in Kerala, said, “We are doing well in Kottarakara in Kerala.”

“I love our nation—while I am proud of my Tamil heritage, I am equally fond of every one of our states and our regions and the vast cultural, spiritual, and civilizational heritage they represent,” he further said in his post.

In February this year, Zoho launched their Artificial Intelligence (AI) R&D centre in Kottarakkara, Kerala, as a part of an initiative led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).

According to media reports, Zoho has also submitted a proposal to the Indian government seeking incentives for a semiconductor fab plant.

Founded in 1996 and based in Tamil Nadu, the Indian SaaS giant provides software and related services on a subscription basis to businesses in 150 countries, competing with companies like Microsoft and Salesforce.