Zomato Financial Services voluntarily withdraws licence to become an NBFC

Zomato Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of food delivery firm Zomato, withdrew its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, stating that the company does not have plans to pursue lending in the future.

"There is no material impact on the revenue or operations of the company and this disclosure is being made voluntarily," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company was reportedly in discussions with multiple NBFCs to offer working capital loans to its partner restaurants.

Zomato incorporated Zomato Financial Services in February 2022.

The disclosure comes as a separate subsidiary of the company, Zomato Payment Private Limited (ZPPL), voluntarily surrendered the certificate of authorisation it obtained from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator in May this year.

Zomato announced the incorporation of ZPPL in 2021 as its wholly owned subsidiary to carry out the business as a payment aggregator and an issuer of prepaid payment instruments.

Last month, the company, along with fintech major Paytm, confirmed that they are in talks for a potential acquisition of the fintech’s movie and event ticketing business.

Although neither Zomato nor Paytm disclosed the valuation of the transaction, the potential deal is estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

This would be Zomato’s second-largest purchase since acquiring Blinkit in 2022 for $569 million in an all-stock deal, Business Standard reported earlier.

The deal is in line with Zomato’s strategy to ramp up investments in its going-out business. The company announced last week that it will invest Rs 100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, which includes its live events and ticketing business.