Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zomato Financial Services voluntarily withdraws licence to become an NBFC

The company was reportedly in discussions with multiple NBFCs to offer working capital loans to its partner restaurants

Zomato

Zomato | Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of food delivery firm Zomato, withdrew its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, stating that the company does not have plans to pursue lending in the future.

“There is no material impact on the revenue or operations of the company and this disclosure is being made voluntarily,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company was reportedly in discussions with multiple NBFCs to offer working capital loans to its partner restaurants.

Zomato incorporated Zomato Financial Services in February 2022.

The disclosure comes as a separate subsidiary of the company, Zomato Payment Private Limited (ZPPL), voluntarily surrendered the certificate of authorisation it obtained from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator in May this year.

Zomato announced the incorporation of ZPPL in 2021 as its wholly owned subsidiary to carry out the business as a payment aggregator and an issuer of prepaid payment instruments.

Last month, the company, along with fintech major Paytm, confirmed that they are in talks for a potential acquisition of the fintech’s movie and event ticketing business.

Although neither Zomato nor Paytm disclosed the valuation of the transaction, the potential deal is estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

This would be Zomato’s second-largest purchase since acquiring Blinkit in 2022 for $569 million in an all-stock deal, Business Standard reported earlier.

The deal is in line with Zomato’s strategy to ramp up investments in its going-out business. The company announced last week that it will invest Rs 100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, which includes its live events and ticketing business.

Also Read

PremiumNBFC

Tech to risk perception: Co-lending model battles 'multiple issues'

NBFC

How NBFCs are back in the reckoning

NBFC

Tech to risk perception: Co-lending model battles 'multiple issues'

PremiumNBFC payouts, salary, ceo salary

RBI scrutinises NBFC key management payouts under new compensation policy

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Growth is important, but not at cost of unacceptable risks: RBI governor

Topics : NBFCs Zomato financial services RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon