Zomato rolls out in-app 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Quick

Rivaling Swiggy's Bolt service, food aggregator Zomato has also launched its 10-minute food delivery offering called Zomato Quick

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Food aggregator Zomato has rolled out its in-app quick food delivery service, Zomato Quick, in multiple cities. The service allows users to get food delivered to their doorsteps in approximately 15 minutes. It is currently offering fast food and instant meals, including snacks, desserts, and beverages.
 
For the service, the company will provide a dedicated fleet of delivery partners.
 
“For our recently launched quick delivery feature, we are enabling restaurants listed on Zomato to offer <15-minute delivery by curating their menu items and providing a dedicated delivery fleet," a Zomato spokesperson said in response to Business Standard's query. The company added that the instant food delivery service is currently live in select locations and will be scaled over time.
 
 
The development comes shortly after the launch of Blinkit's Bistro, a separate app that delivers food, including juices, snacks, and meals, in 10 minutes.
 
Similar to Zomato, Swiggy launched its 10-minute food delivery service, Swiggy Bolt, in October 2024. As per the company, 5 per cent of its total food delivery orders are completed through this service.

Zomato already has a 'Zomato Everyday' service that delivers quick food to customers. It was launched in 2023.
 
Earlier, the company had introduced the 'Zomato Instant' service, but its initial attempt at 10-minute food delivery was not successful and was shut down in less than a year.
 
Zomato, like its competitors, has gone ahead to launch quick food delivery services even as several restaurants and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) have criticised this move.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

