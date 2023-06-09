

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Phase-IV ‘Evidences- XI’ trial will enrol approximately 1500 male and female NAFLD patients with comorbidities (either obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia or metabolic syndrome- 200 patients each).” Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Friday, announced the commencement of Phase-IV real-world data registry trial ‘Evidences- XI’ for Saroglitazar Magnesium in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients with comorbidities.



I’d like to thank all the patients, investigators, and study sites that are now participating in our Phase 4 Evidences-XI Real World Evidence trial. We hope that this will be a big leap forward in managing and treating the unmet healthcare needs of NAFLD and NASH,” he added. Pankaj R Patel, chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said, “NAFLD and NASH are serious life-threatening conditions and we have now studied Saroglitazar Mg in over 10 different trials which have been completed and the ongoing Evidences I to X series of clinical trials in patients with NAFLD and NASH across clinical sites in India, Mexico, USA, and Europe.”



Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Friday, fell over 1 per cent at Rs 507.60 on the BSE. The study duration is approximately 56 weeks. The primary endpoint is to measure the change in liver stiffness measurement performed by transient elastography from Baseline to Week 52, the company said in a statement.

Also Read Drug regulators, pharma firms step up action on fake and substandard drugs Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug As Singapore hangs man, these are the nations with the harshest drug laws New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on Voting on resolution plan for Hinduja Group's Reliance Capital begins today SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in connection with PMLA case



“This Phase 4 Evidences-study is a landmark study establishing one of the largest prospective registry of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the world. It will help generate novel real-world data (RWD) in NAFLD/NASH patients that is especially lacking in Asian populations,” said Dr. Rohit Loomba. Dr. Rohit Loomba, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division Chief of Gastroenterology at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and Director of Hepatology at UC San Diego Health will lead the steering committee of this Phase IV Evidences- RWD Study.