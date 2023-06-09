close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zydus begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug

Saroglitazar Mg has been studied in two well-controlled Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with NAFLD and NASH in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Friday, announced the commencement of Phase-IV real-world data registry trial ‘Evidences- XI’ for Saroglitazar Magnesium in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients with comorbidities.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Phase-IV ‘Evidences- XI’ trial will enrol approximately 1500 male and female NAFLD patients with comorbidities (either obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia or metabolic syndrome- 200 patients each).”

Pankaj R Patel, chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said, “NAFLD and NASH are serious life-threatening conditions and we have now studied Saroglitazar Mg in over 10 different trials which have been completed and the ongoing Evidences I to X series of clinical trials in patients with NAFLD and NASH across clinical sites in India, Mexico, USA, and Europe.”
I’d like to thank all the patients, investigators, and study sites that are now participating in our Phase 4 Evidences-XI Real World Evidence trial. We hope that this will be a big leap forward in managing and treating the unmet healthcare needs of NAFLD and NASH,” he added.  

The study duration is approximately 56 weeks. The primary endpoint is to measure the change in liver stiffness measurement performed by transient elastography from Baseline to Week 52, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Friday, fell over 1 per cent at Rs 507.60 on the BSE.  

Also Read

Drug regulators, pharma firms step up action on fake and substandard drugs

Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

As Singapore hangs man, these are the nations with the harshest drug laws

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Voting on resolution plan for Hinduja Group's Reliance Capital begins today

SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in connection with PMLA case


Dr. Rohit Loomba, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division Chief of Gastroenterology at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and Director of Hepatology at UC San Diego Health will lead the steering committee of this Phase IV Evidences- RWD Study.
“This Phase 4 Evidences-study is a landmark study establishing one of the largest prospective registry of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the world. It will help generate novel real-world data (RWD) in NAFLD/NASH patients that is especially lacking in Asian populations,” said Dr. Rohit Loomba.

“Real world data is crucial to formulate clinical guidelines, to further support its use in clinical practice and this will add to our existing knowledge of Saroglitazar Mg and its role in the management of NAFLD/ NASH,” he added.
Saroglitazar Mg has been studied in two well-controlled Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with NAFLD and NASH in India.

Zydus Lifesci.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Patients drugs BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon