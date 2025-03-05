Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zydus launches affordable, breakthrough drug for transplant patients

Zydus launches affordable, breakthrough drug for transplant patients

Letermovir provides a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative, offering superior safety and reduced side effects while improving transplant outcomes

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has launched ANVIMO, a breakthrough medication for the prevention of Cytomegalovirus infection for haematopoietic stem cell transplant and kidney transplant patients.

ANVIMO (Letermovir) will be available in dosages of 240 mg and 480 mg, the drug firm said in a statement.

CMV infection remains one of the most serious complications in transplant patients, often leading to graft failure, decreased survival and prolonged hospital stays.

Traditional CMV treatments, such as ganciclovir and valganciclovir, have notable limitations, including toxicity and bone marrow suppression.

Letermovir provides a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative, offering superior safety and reduced side effects while improving transplant outcomes.

 

Also Read

PremiumZydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences to develop world's first dual vaccine for typhoid

clinical trials

Zydus launches vaccine for protection against new strain of influenza virus

pharma

Zydus Lifesciences, Granules, Glenmark: Nifty Pharma up despite weak market

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Pharma sector can deliver 100 new drugs by 2047: Zydus chairman

pharma medicine drugs

Nifty Pharma tanks 3% on Trump's tariff threat; Zydus, Lupin down upto 10%

"The introduction of ANVIMO marks a new era in bone marrow transplant and kidney transplant care in India. By making this critical therapy affordable and accessible, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel stated.

Transplantation is a life-saving but financially burdensome procedure in India. The high cost of post-transplant care, particularly CMV prophylaxis, adds to the burden. Until now, innovator Letermovir 240 mg was imported at over Rs 5 lakh per month, severely limiting access.

With the launch of ANVIMO, Zydus said it has significantly reduced the cost by 91 per cent of the innovator price, making treatment of CMV prophylaxis significantly more affordable for Indian patients.

Zydus shares were trading 1.81 per cent up at Rs 887.60 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coca Cola coke

Ready for bottling opportunities from Coca-Cola: Kandhari Global Beverages

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Correction, growth hopes may cap downside in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

renewable energy

Brookfield sells 1.6 GW India renewables portfolio to Gentari Renewables

Ultraviolette bike, E- bike

Ultraviolette plans to introduce 10 new electric two-wheelers in 3 years

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

OYO estimates Rs 1,100 cr PAT, Rs 2K cr Ebitda for FY26: Ritesh Agarwal

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Healthcare kidney transplant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon