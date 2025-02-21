Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pharma sector can deliver 100 new drugs by 2047: Zydus chairman

Pharma sector can deliver 100 new drugs by 2047: Zydus chairman

Chairman also asserted that the people working in an organisation are the most valuable resource and pitched for an environment where people love to work

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Indian pharma industry is capable of delivering 100 new drugs by 2047 for global markets backed by enhanced research and development efforts, Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj R Patel said on Friday.

Speaking at an event here, he stressed the need for innovation, capability building, and a focus on societal benefit.

"I believe India can deliver 100 new chemical entities or new drugs to the world by 2047 and off course, it will require effort," Patel said while speaking at the SOUL leadership conclave 2025.

He termed it a myth that drug discovery requires a billion dollars while emphasising that it is possible with the right approach.

 

Patel also asserted that the people working in an organisation are the most valuable resource and pitched for an environment where people love to work.

He also emphasised the evolving nature of leadership, highlighting the importance of humility, vision, and a global perspective.

Patel also shared experiences, including the Prime Minister's proactive response to COVID-19 and the organisation's rapid vaccine development.

He noted that it is important to embrace challenges, celebrating failures, and fostering an environment where people thrive.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal noted that the country is moving ahead in the right direction.

"I think this is the best time to be young. I would say that because where India is placed, is better placed today than it has been in my whole career, and the way that we are as an economy, then as the sort of leadership that we have, and we are seeing that we are standing out in the world," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pharma sector Pharma industry pharmaceutical firms Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Pharmaceuticals Zydus Healthcare Zydus Wellness Zydus Cadila

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

