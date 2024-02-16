Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug to prevent chest pain

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets used to prevent chest pain in patients with a certain heart condition.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to manufacture and market Isosorbide Mononitrate Extended-Release, of strengths 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.
Isosorbide mononitrate is used to prevent chest pain (angina) in patients with a certain heart condition, coronary artery disease, it added.
The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the company said.
Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg had annual sales of USD 47 million in the US, Zydus said citing IQVIA December 2023 data. PTI RKL.
