Home / Companies / News / Zydus receives orphan drug status for Sickle Cell Disease medication

Zydus receives orphan drug status for Sickle Cell Disease medication

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said the US health regulator has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Desidustat, a novel oral product medication for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease.

The US Food and Drugs Administration's (USFDA) grants orphan status to support development of medicines for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 2 lakh people in the US.

"This Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA underlines the urgent medical need to develop a therapy for sickle cell disease. We believe that Desidustat can address this unmet need," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a statement.

Therapeutic options for management of Sickle Cell Disease are currently limited.

 

A Phase II, double blind, randomised, placebo controlled, parallel, multi-centre, proof-of-concept study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Desidustat oral tablet for treatment of SCD has been completed, and data will be published in a medical journal, the drug firm said.

Orphan drug designation by the USFDA for Desidustat, provides eligibility for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and a potential seven-year marketing exclusivity upon the USFDA approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Pharmaceuticals sickle cell disease Medicines

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

