Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Zydus Wellness board approves acquisition of Naturell India for Rs 390 cr

Zydus Wellness board approves acquisition of Naturell India for Rs 390 cr

Zydus Wellness on Wednesday said its board has approved the acquisition of Naturell (India), a maker of healthy snacks such as nutrition bars and protein chips, for Rs 390 crore.

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Wellness on Wednesday said its board has approved the acquisition of Naturell (India), a maker of healthy snacks such as nutrition bars and protein chips, for Rs 390 crore.

The company's board has approved entering into the share purchase agreement with the promoters and other shareholders of Naturell (India) Pvt Ltd to acquire 1,50,78,605 equity shares of Re 1 each, representing 100 per cent of the paid-up share capital, at a consideration of Rs 390 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

"We believe that this acquisition is an opportunity to expand our portfolio by investing in brands and products that resonates with our company's portfolio and today's health-conscious consumers," Zydus Wellness Chairman Sharvil Patel said.

 

The acquisition represents a strategic addition to Zydus Wellness, perfectly aligning with the company's aspirations to expand within the consumer wellness space, he added.

Vijay Uttarwar, founder of Naturell (India) said Zydus has a proven track record of entering early in niche and emerging segments and successfully transforming them into major brands.

"We are confident that with access to the wide distribution network, strong supply chain and marketing capability our product portfolio will be able to scale newer heights," he added.

More From This Section

Canara bank

Canara Bank cuts gold loan growth to 15-17% amid regulatory concerns

Swiggy

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy early investors see gains from 3x to 35x

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

2 Adani cos sign pacts with MSEDCL to supply 6,500 MW power to Maharashtra

healthcare tech

SumeetSSG to invest Rs 1,600 cr in Maha; bags emergency med service project

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group's mcap surges by over Rs 39k cr amidst renewed Oppn attack

Naturell (India) Pvt Ltd's business portfolio includes brands such as Ritebite Max Protein and Ritebite (fiber-enriched snacks). It commercially started its operations in 2003 and ventured into healthy snacks in 2007.

The transaction is proposed to be funded by cash and is expected to be EPS accretive for Zydus Wellness from the very next year post-acquisition, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

share market stock market trading

True North's arm Threpsi sells 2.6% stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 374 cr

Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Q1 profit surges 33.78% amidst strong brand performance

Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness stock jumps 5%; hits 2-year high on hopes of demand recovery

Q4, Q4 results

Zydus Wellness Q4 profit up 3.4%, driven by strong brand performance

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Wellness Q4: Net profit up 3.44% to Rs 150 cr, revenue at 782 cr

Topics : Zydus Wellness acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon