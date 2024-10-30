Business Standard
2 Adani cos sign pacts with MSEDCL to supply 6,500 MW power to Maharashtra

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply nearly 1,500 MW of power

Two Adani Group firms -- Adani Power and Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited -- will supply about 6,500 MW of power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company as part of agreements.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply nearly 1,500 MW of power.

"Adani Power Limited has entered into a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for supply of 1,496 MW (net) for a period of 25 years with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)," it said.

In a separate filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited has entered into power purchase agreements with MSEDCL for supply of 5,000 MW of solar power.

 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

