2 Adani cos sign pacts with MSEDCL to supply 6,500 MW power to Maharashtra

Two Adani Group firms -- Adani Power and Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited -- will supply about 6,500 MW of power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company as part of agreements.
In a regulatory filing, Adani Power Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply nearly 1,500 MW of power.
"Adani Power Limited has entered into a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for supply of 1,496 MW (net) for a period of 25 years with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)," it said.
In a separate filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited has entered into power purchase agreements with MSEDCL for supply of 5,000 MW of solar power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)