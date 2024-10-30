Business Standard
Canara Bank cuts gold loan growth to 15-17% amid regulatory concerns

Stops lending to MSMEs against gold as collateral

Canara bank

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

The public sector lender Canara Bank has moderated its gold loan growth to 15-17 per cent from an earlier pace of 25-30 per cent amid regulatory concerns and to balance its portfolio. It has stopped extending loans against gold in metropolitan branches for agricultural purposes, according to K S Raju, managing director and chief executive, Canara Bank.
 
Raju told Business Standard that starting April, as industry leaders in gold loans, the bank took steps such as ceasing to lend against gold in metropolitan branches for agriculture.
 
“We are still lending against gold for agriculture in rural, semi-urban, and urban branches. The bank has also stopped lending to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector against gold as collateral.” Now, it is lending in the retail segment secured by gold, he added.
 
 
Gold loans had been growing at 25-30 per cent over the last three years, with the portfolio reaching Rs 1.51 trillion in March 2024 and now touching Rs 1.66 trillion. “As the industry leader, the bank thought of benchmarking. Even after these steps, gold loans are growing at around 17 per cent, which is comfortable for us,” Raju said.
 
To address the needs of customers in metropolitan areas, where loans against gold for farming were stopped, the bank introduced a retail product with a lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 66 per cent and a higher interest rate. This product has gained traction, supporting retail loan growth. The bank expects retail growth to be around 20-21 per cent, Raju said. Retail advances increased 31.27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.94 trillion in September 2024.
 
Referring to growth in corporate loans, he noted that, given Canara Bank’s low share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, there is significant pressure on net interest margins. Therefore, the bank has avoided showing growth at the top level by compromising on credit pricing.

The bank withdrew sanctions amounting to Rs 40,000 crore that were yielding low returns in the March and June quarters. These funds were re-deployed with clients offering higher returns, resulting in an improvement in yield on the corporate book from 7.12 per cent to 8.48 per cent. Now, the bank is lending at an eight per cent plus rate.
 
The corporate loan book grew by 6.98 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4.35 trillion as of the end of September 2024.
 

Topics : Canara Bank MSMEs Indian Banks

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

