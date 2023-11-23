360 ONE Wealth ropes in Satheesh Krishnamurthy as CEO of HNI business

360 ONE Wealth has announced the appointment of Satheesh Krishnamurthy as the CEO of its high net worth business, a digital-led wealth management proposition for the high net worth segment.

Prior to joining 360 ONE Wealth, Krishnamurthy was with Axis Bank, where he was involved in launching the brands of Axis Bank (Burgundy), catering to affluent and private banking clients, the company said in a press release.

The company said Krishnamurthy's key responsibilities will include identifying new business opportunities, distribution footprint, product stack, and developing financial strategies.

"Satheesh's wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of HNIs in India will significantly enhance our firm's pursuit of delivering innovative, best-in-class services to this high-potential market segment. With Satheesh at the helm, and a prudent mix of the existing team and fresh talent, we have full confidence in our capacity to expand our digital-led wealth management business, effectively meet the requirements of the High Net Worth segment and ensure profitability in our endeavours," said Karan Bhagat, founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE.