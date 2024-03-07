Acko appoints Animesh Das as CEO, elevates Sanjeev Srinivasan to board role

Bengaluru-based ACKO General Insurance on Thursday announced the elevation of Sanjeev Srinivasan to a board role, while Animesh Das will succeed him as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, subject to regulatory approval.

Das, who currently serves as the chief underwriting officer, brings more than a decade of experience in the insurance sector across product design, pricing, market strategy, and risk management.

Das completed his BTech from IIT Kharagpur and started his career with ICICI Lombard in product strategy. He then moved to Coverfox and launched the auto category.

Speaking about the move, Varun Dua, CEO, ACKO Technologies, the parent company of ACKO General Insurance, said, “Sanjeev’s wealth of experience contributed to a lot of firsts for ACKO and has helped in rapidly building and scaling the company. I’m confident that in his board role, he will continue mentoring the team and help us march toward our collective vision and goal.

Further on the appointment of Animesh, Varun said, “Animesh has been a catalyst in the overall ACKO’s growth story. Animesh has helped in driving the Auto Insurance business towards the path of profitability, and we are certain that under his leadership, ACKO General Insurance will continue to sustain its growth momentum. These leadership changes reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of growth, excellence, and longevity within its internal teams.”

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) in April-January of FY24 rose by 26.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1541.55 crore from Rs 1218.22 crore.