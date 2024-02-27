Sunil Chemmankotil to step down as CEO of TeamLease Digital Pvt Ltd

TeamLease Services Ltd on Tuesday announced that Sunil Chemmankotil has resigned from the post of chief executive officer at its subsidiary TeamLease Digital Pvt Ltd and will be relieved from his duties on March 25.

"Sunil Chemmankotil will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from the end of business hours of March 25, 2024," the company said.

Chemmankotil resigned from his post "to pursue new opportunities", he said in his resignation letter attached to the company's regulatory filing. "I shall stay to ensure a smooth transition of my responsibilities," he said.

Chemmankotil was appointed the CEO of the company in April 2022.

TeamLease also announced that Neeti Sharma would be the new CEO of the company, effective March 26. She is currently the president and co-founder at TeamLease EdTech. She has earlier served at Aptech.

"She brings with her a unique, holistic understanding of all stakeholders that contribute to India’s workforce and has the ability to marry them to achieve positive outcomes for our country’s growing economy," the company said.

"She has established many numerous new business portfolios and managed diverse disciplines and business functions in key strategic roles, contributing to a track record of consistent growth in a highly competitive market," it added.

The company also said that Sharma has contributed to various domains, including Human Resources, Customer Relationships, Channel Management, Operations, International Business Development and Outsourcing, including Employment & Employability.

"She has developed and showcased adept stakeholder management abilities," it added.

On Tuesday, noon, the company's shares were trading flat at Rs 3,005.35 apiece on BSE.