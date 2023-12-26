Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adanis to invest Rs 9,350 cr in green energy arm to achieve 45 GW target

The investment of Rs 9,350 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd "will be used for deleveraging and accelerated capital expenditure," the firm said in the filing

Adani Green Ltd

Earlier, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) had announced a $1.36 billion construction facility by eight leading international banks for 2,167 MW solar power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, the largest solar park in India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family plan to inject Rs 9,350 crore into the conglomerate's green energy arm to equip it to achieve the 45 GW target by 2030, according to a company filing.
The investment of Rs 9,350 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd "will be used for deleveraging and accelerated capital expenditure," the firm said in the filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The green energy developer already has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) tie-up of 19.8 GW (out of 20.6 GW locked in capacity, balance 800 MW being merchant) and land of over 2,00,000 acres (equivalent to over 40 GW of additional capacity) in resource rich areas.
The board of the company, which has a goal of 45 gigawatts (GW) of green energy capacity by 2030, approved a preferential issuance of warrants to the promoters for a quantum of Rs 9,350 crore at a price of Rs 1,480.75 per share.
The issuance is subject to the approval of regulatory and statutory authorities as well as the shareholders of the company at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled on January 18, 2024, it said.
Earlier, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) had announced a $1.36 billion construction facility by eight leading international banks for 2,167 MW solar power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, the largest solar park in India.
In addition, AGEL had announced USD 1.425 billion of equity capital ($1.125 billion from preferential issuance by promoters and $300 million from TotalEnergies JV), which translates to a capital raising of over $3 billion.
"This demonstrates the deep interest by long-term investors, strategic partners, financial institutions and banks, coupled with continued promoter commitment, for AGEL's target," the filing said.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Adani Green Energy completes power purchase project of 8,000 MW for SECI

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

SAT quashes Sebi's order against Biyani, others in insider trading case

AkzoNobel appoints Rajiv Rajgopal as decorative paints South Asia head

This person's net worth jumped most in 2023. And it's not Adani or Ambani

Jai Balaji raises Rs 559 cr from Tata Capital FinServ to refinance debt

JM Financial appoints Axis Capital's Chirag Negandhi as managing director

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group Adani Green Energy Gautam Adani power purchase agreements Adani Enterprises Adani Green

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon