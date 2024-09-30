Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Burman family pushes for removal of Religare Chairperson Rashmi Saluja

Burman family pushes for removal of Religare Chairperson Rashmi Saluja

Rashmi Saluja faces calls for removal ahead of key shareholders' meeting amid insider trading allegations and ED investigation

Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson of REL

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Burman family, the largest shareholder in Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), has called for the removal of Rashmi Saluja, chairperson of Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary, Care Health Insurance Ltd, according to a report by Mint. The demand comes just before the insurer’s annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for Monday.

The family’s call for Saluja’s removal follows multiple legal actions. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued notices to Saluja regarding alleged insider trading, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe into the chairperson’s activities. On September 6, the ED filed a first information report (FIR) against Saluja, accusing her of lodging false cases against the Burman family. The charges fall under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Danda Samhita (formerly known as the Indian Penal Code).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Burman Family’s letter to care health

In a letter dated September 27, the Burman family urged Care Health’s board to remove Saluja from her role as non-executive chairperson, citing the insurer’s Articles of Association. These articles stipulate that any individual under investigation by government authorities or who has been charge-sheeted, with potential imprisonment of more than six months, is unsuitable to serve as a director.

The letter argued that Saluja’s ongoing legal issues, particularly the ED investigation, render her unfit for the position, the report said.

Burman family stake in Religare

Religare holds a 64 per cent stake in Care Health Insurance, with private equity firm Kedaara Capital owning around 16 per cent, Care employees holding about 10 per cent, and Union Bank of India controlling a 5 per cent stake.

Burman family holds a 21.5 per cent stake in REL, however, they are not represented on the REL board.

More From This Section

sumant kathpalia

IndusInd Bank board okays re-appointment of Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 yrs

KVS Manian took charge of private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO)

Deposits, pricing of loans may be key tasks for new Federal Bank CEO

Seema Nair, CHRO, Flipkart

Walmart's Flipkart appoints former Reliance executive Seema Nair as CHRO

Anmol Ambani, executive director, Reliance Capital said, it was a step forward for the company's deleveraging strategy

Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Anmol Ambani in Reliance Home Finance case

V Vaidyanathan, BFSI Summit, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

RBI approves re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as IDFC First Bank's MD & CEO


In September 2023, the family proposed an open offer to buy more than 90 million shares of face value of Rs 10 each. This would represent 26 per cent stake at Rs 235 apiece for a total consideration of Rs 2,115 crore.

Rashmi Saluja’s stance on Burman family

Rashmi Saluja has defended herself against the Burman family’s actions, particularly concerning their recent hostile stance. In an interview with Business Standard last week, she commented on the Burmans’ approach and the ongoing tensions.

“The open offer has been characterised as a hostile takeover,” Saluja said. “Typically, such offers drive up the company’s valuation, bringing in new capital and innovative ideas while strengthening the organisation’s leadership. This ultimately equips the company to better serve its shareholders, providing a positive boost. An open offer should not undervalue the company.”

Saluja further criticised the Burman family’s sudden change in attitude: “Initially, they praised and supported the management over the past six years, collaborating with the board. Now, however, they claim they want the company because of its potential and strengths. They simultaneously dismiss the very people who helped achieve that progress.”


As the AGM approaches, all eyes are on the outcome of the shareholders' vote and whether the Burman family’s push to remove Saluja will gain traction. For now, Rashmi Saluja continues to maintain her position as chairperson.


Also Read

Religare

InGovern raises concern over AGM delay; Religare calls report manipulative

Religare

Proxy advisory firm InGovern raises concern over Religare AGM delay

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

ED conducts searches at Religare Enterprises executives' premises

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

SAT stays Irdai order against Religare's Saluja, Care Health in ESOP case

Religare

SAT directs Religare to comply with Sebi directions on Burman open offer

Topics : Insider Trading Religare Annual General Meetings Enforcement Directorate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon