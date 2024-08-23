ED conducts searches at Religare Enterprises chairperson Saluja's premises

Business Standard
The Burman family is the largest shareholder in REL and is currently embroiled in a conflict with the REL chairperson over a change of control at the financial firm

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises of Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises (REL), and three other officials of the group on Wednesday, the company disclosed in an exchange filing.

The company said the searches “seem to have” emanated from the predicate offence registered in a first information report (FIR) filed in Mumbai in 2023 for offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy to defraud the shareholders of REL.
The other officials on whose premises searches were conducted include group CFO Nitin Agarwal, group general counsel Nishant Singhal, and chief operating officer of Religare Finvest Chirag Jain.

REL said that the FIR names 14 persons as accused, including erstwhile promoters of REL, four acquirer companies of the Burman Group who made the open offer, and members of the Burman family.

The Burman family is the largest shareholder in REL and is currently embroiled in a conflict with the REL chairperson over a change of control at the financial firm, which holds key licenses for insurance, lending, and broking businesses.

REL stated that the ED has frozen the ESOP shares of Saluja and three other officials issued by REL arm Care Health Insurance.

The exchange filing stated that “no incriminating documents/digital devices were found and seized during the search, and the officials cooperated with the ED officials, providing them with the requisite information/documents.”

“The matter was apprised to the board of directors of REL in its meeting held on August 23, where the whole event was discussed in detail, and the board members decided to stand by the management and reposed their faith and confidence in them,” the company further said.

Earlier this month, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had granted a stay till the final decision on the order by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) against Saluja on the allotment of ESOPs.

The tribunal had also imposed restrictions on Saluja, prohibiting her from exercising any pending ESOPs allotted by Care Health or diluting her shares until the final decision.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

