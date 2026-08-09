Coding agents won't replace software engineers: Datadog Cofounder
Datadog CTO Alexis Le Quoc says coding agents can dramatically accelerate software development, but humans remain essential to manage complexity, security and team-level work
Avik Das
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Datadog, the US company which provides cloud-based monitoring and data analytics platform, has about 100 employees in India working across sales, solutions, engineering, and marketing. In a virtual interaction from New York, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Alexis Le Quoc talks to Avik Das about the complexities of modern software, impact of coding agents and why they are unlikely to make software engineers irrelevant. Edited excerpts:
Topics : coding Software developments