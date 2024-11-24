Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / FSIB recommends Binod Kumar for the post of MD and CEO of Indian Bank

FSIB recommends Binod Kumar for the post of MD and CEO of Indian Bank

Declaring result of selection process, the FSIB -- the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions -- in a statement said the bureau interviewed 15 candidates on Saturday

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Saturday recommended Binod Kumar for the post of Managing Director of Chennai-based Indian Bank.

Kumar, who is serving as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank, will replace S L Jain on his superannuation next month.

Declaring the result of the selection process, the FSIB -- the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions -- in a statement said the bureau interviewed 15 candidates on Sunday.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Binod Kumar for the position of MD & CEO in Indian Bank," it said.

 

Earlier in April, the bureau had selected Asheesh Pandey for the position but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised some reservation over his name. Therefore, the bureau held a fresh interview to choose a new person in place of Pandey.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the appointments committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More From This Section

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

Mkt regulator Sebi nod to Roshni Nadar to acquire majority stake in HCLTech

Binny Bansal

Flipkart's Binny Bansal steps down from fintech major PhonePe board

Dan Bartlett, executive vice president, corporate affairs, Walmart Inc, appointed as a board member of Flipkart group

Walmart's executive Dan Bartlett joins Flipkart as a board member

Sagar Adani, executive director of BSE-listed Adani Green Energy

Sagar Adani's $35 billion green vision eclipsed by bribery allegations

Corruption

Cyril Cabanes faces US SEC charges: Foreign Corrupt Practices Act explained

FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, the RBI's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BFSI, BFSI event, BS BFSI

Public sector bank heads at BS BFSI Summit: The best is still to come

Indian bank

Indian Bank soars 17% in 2 days on healthy Q2 results; nears 52-week high

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 2,707 crore

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 2,707 cr

Indian bank

Nifty PSU Bank index soars 4%; Indian Bank, BOB zoom up to 12% post Q2 nos

Topics : Indian Bank Banking sector public sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon