Forbes Billionaires 2024 list: Ambani tops India with net worth of $116 bn

American business magazine Forbes released its " Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024 : The Top 200", which features 200 Indians, up from 169 last year. The total wealth of these Indian billionaires is a record $954 billion — up 41 per cent from $675 billion in 2023.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is at the top of the list in India with a net worth of $116 billion, an increase of 39.76 per cent to $83 billion last year, making him the first Asian to break into the $100 billion club. Ambani retained his position as the ninth richest person in the world and both India's and Asia's richest person.

According to the list, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is the second richest Indian, with a net worth of $84 billion. The richest woman in India is Savitri Jindal, now the fourth richest Indian, up from sixth a year ago. She has a net worth of $33.5 billion.

The Forbes 2024 list also has 25 Indian billionaires who made their debut. These include Naresh Trehan (managing director of Medanta), Ramesh Kunhikannan (managing director of Kaynes Technology), and Renuka Jagtiani (chief executive officer of Landmark Group). Meanwhile, Byju Raveendran and Rohiqa Mistry have been dropped off this time.

Bernard Arnault and family, with a total net worth of $233 billion, topped the list, followed by Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion), Larry Ellison ($114 billion), Warren Buffett ($133 billion), Bill Gates ($128 billion), Steve Ballmer ($121 billion), Mukesh Ambani ($116 billion), and Larry Page ($114 billion).

Here are India's 10 richest people in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024: The Top 200

Mukesh Ambani — net worth $116 billion

Gautam Adani — net worth $84 billion

Shiva Nadar — net worth $36.9 billion

Savitri Jindal — net worth $33.5 billion

Dilip Shanghvi- net worth $26.7 billion

Cyrus Poonawalla — net worth $21.3 billion

Kushal Pal Singh — net worth $20.9 billion

Kumar Birla — net worth $19.7 billion

Radhakishan Damani — net worth $17.6 billion

Lakshmi Mittal — net worth $16.4 billion

According to the "Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024: The Top 200", currently, there are more billionaires than ever — 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021. They have a combined net worth of $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record set in 2021.

The list stated: "India, which has 200 billionaires (also a record), ranks third."