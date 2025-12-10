India often a crucible, an idea generator: Amazon's Russ Grandinetti

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon sees India not just as a fast-growing market but a launchpad for global innovation, as it ramps up investment, accelerates quick commerce, and deepens its AI-led expansion

Russ Grandinetti, Senior V-P, International Stores, Amazon

Udisha SrivastavNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global tech giant Amazon sees India as a testing ground for several global innovations, building and testing capabilities initially in the country before rolling out to other global markets like Europe, Japan, Brazil, and the US, said Russ Grandinetti, Senior Vice President of International Stores. In a conversation with Udisha Srivastav and Nivedita Mookerji, on the sidelines of Smbhav, the company’s annual summit for MSMEs, Grandinetti also spoke about the company's quick commerce push, geopolitical considerations, choice of data centre locations, and the path to profitability. Edited excerpts...
 
Amazon has just announced its plan to invest $35 billion in India
