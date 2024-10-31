NPCI COO Rai quits, takes over as MD and CEO of commodity exchange MCX

Business Standard
She has three decades of experience primarily in the financial services sector. She also worked with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Citi and HSBC prior to joining NPCI

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) chief operating officer Praveena Rai has quit the body and joined as the managing director and chief executive of MCX, the commodity exchange said on Thursday. 
Rai, whose appointment was cleared by sector regulator Sebi in August, has taken over her new position, a statement said. 
She has three decades of experience primarily in the financial services sector. She also worked with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Citi and HSBC prior to joining NPCI. 
At NPCI, she looked after business strategy, marketing, products, technology and operational delivery, it said.

Topics : NPCI MCX

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

