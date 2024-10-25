Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor to lead global public policy strategy

Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor to lead global public policy strategy

Manu Kapoor is an established leader with a successful career managing corporate reputation and brands across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Asia

Manu Kapoor

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Essar Group has named Manu Kapoor as its new Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, reinforcing its commitment to drive growth and influence in sectors critical to sustainable development. 
 
Kapoor, a seasoned leader with more than three decades of expertise, brings deep experience in corporate reputation management, having collaborated with top-tier corporations, government bodies, public agencies, and industry associations across multiple regions including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eastern Europe, the Baltics, and Asia.
 
Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia expressed enthusiasm over the appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Manu Kapoor to the Essar family. As Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Manu will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships with key stakeholders, including businesses, government bodies, regulators, media, and policymakers. These are exciting times for Essar, and we look forward to his valuable contributions in driving our company’s success.”
 
 
Reflecting on his new role, Kapoor highlighted Essar’s expanding influence, particularly in sectors shaping the future. “Essar is strengthening its global presence in energy transition, green steel, digitisation, technology, and innovation. It’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and contribute to the economic growth of India while making a global impact,” he said.
 
The Essar Group is steering its assets towards a greener regime, aligning with global shifts towards sustainability. With significant investments in businesses focusing on the clean energy landscape, the company is advancing its mission to reduce carbon dependency. Its strategic focus on hydrogen, green mobility, and green steel highlights its commitment to developing eco-friendly assets and fostering industry ecosystems that drive sustainable transformation worldwide.

Also Read

Manu Kapoor, Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Essar Group

Essar Group hires Manu Kapoor as chief of public policy, corporate affairs

Essar

Essar aims to turn Stanlow into world's 1st decarbonised green refinery

Essar Shipping to scale up third-party cargo

Essar Shipping Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 34.53 cr, income at Rs 11.57 cr

ArcelorMittal to pay Rs 74.69 bn to creditors of Uttam Galva, KSS Petron

Essar awaits final approvals to begin work on steel plant in Saudi

Employees walk past an Essar Group logo outside their headquarters in Mumbai.Photo: Reuters

Essar sees growth potential for Black Box amid AI boom: Prashant Ruia

Topics : Essar Essar Group BS Web Reports Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon