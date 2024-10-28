Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / FSIB recommends Ashok Chandra as next PNB managing director and CEO

FSIB recommends Ashok Chandra as next PNB managing director and CEO

Chandra began his banking career with Erstwhile Corporation Bank in September 1991 as a probationary officer. He holds a master's degree in economics

Ashok Chandra, CEO & MD, Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Ashok Chandra, CEO & MD, Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Harsh Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Monday recommended Ashok Chandra for the position of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Punjab National Bank (PNB).
 
“After interfacing with 16 candidates, FSIB recommends Ashok Chandra for the position of MD & CEO in Punjab National Bank,” said FSIB in its statement.
 
Chandra has been serving as executive director at Canara Bank since November 21, 2022. The current MD & CEO of PNB, Atul Kumar Goel, is set to complete his tenure on December 31, 2024. The FSIB issued a notification on August 1, 2024, inviting applications for the position, with the deadline for submitting online applications set for August 29.
 
 
Chandra began his banking career with Erstwhile Corporation Bank in September 1991 as a probationary officer. He holds a master’s degree in economics and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. Chandra has extensive experience in the banking domain, ranging from branch operations as a branch head across various demographics such as rural, urban, and metro areas, to handling larger responsibilities, including heading zones and regions of the bank across the country. Upon his promotion to general manager in 2018, he was tasked with leading the recovery, legal, and stressed asset management vertical (SAMV) of the bank. He continued in this role after his elevation to chief general manager at Union Bank of India in 2020.
 
FSIB, the head-hunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, sends its recommendations to the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry, which then forwards the same to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After ACC clearance, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) notifies the name of the successful candidate.
 
The tenure for the post of PNB MD & CEO is three years, which may be extended based on performance, subject to the normal retirement age of 60 years and the provisions of the Nationalised Banks (Management and Miscellaneous Provisions) Scheme, 1970 and 1980.
 
The post carries a pay scale of Rs 2,05,400–Rs 2,24,400, plus allowances as admissible to the chief executive of public sector banks (PSBs) from time to time, according to the FSIB notification. Among other requirements, applicants should be in the age group of 45-57 years as of August 1, 2024.

Also Read

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB Q2 FY25 results: Net profit increases 145% to Rs 4,303 crore

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB credit card offers discounts and cash backs for festival season

Gold, SGB

PNB asks some bond customers to visit bank branches, verify accounts

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB RuPay debit cardholders will have to re-register on merchant websites

PNB, punjab national bank

State-owned Punjab National Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through QIP issue

Topics : PNB Non-Banking Finance Companies MSME financing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon