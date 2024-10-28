FSIB recommends Ashok Chandra as next PNB managing director and CEO

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Monday recommended Ashok Chandra for the position of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Punjab National Bank (PNB).
“After interfacing with 16 candidates, FSIB recommends Ashok Chandra for the position of MD & CEO in Punjab National Bank,” said FSIB in its statement.
Chandra has been serving as executive director at Canara Bank since November 21, 2022. The current MD & CEO of PNB, Atul Kumar Goel, is set to complete his tenure on December 31, 2024. The FSIB issued a notification on August 1, 2024, inviting applications for the position, with the deadline for submitting online applications set for August 29.
Chandra began his banking career with Erstwhile Corporation Bank in September 1991 as a probationary officer. He holds a master’s degree in economics and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. Chandra has extensive experience in the banking domain, ranging from branch operations as a branch head across various demographics such as rural, urban, and metro areas, to handling larger responsibilities, including heading zones and regions of the bank across the country. Upon his promotion to general manager in 2018, he was tasked with leading the recovery, legal, and stressed asset management vertical (SAMV) of the bank. He continued in this role after his elevation to chief general manager at Union Bank of India in 2020.
FSIB, the head-hunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, sends its recommendations to the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry, which then forwards the same to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After ACC clearance, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) notifies the name of the successful candidate.
The tenure for the post of PNB MD & CEO is three years, which may be extended based on performance, subject to the normal retirement age of 60 years and the provisions of the Nationalised Banks (Management and Miscellaneous Provisions) Scheme, 1970 and 1980.
The post carries a pay scale of Rs 2,05,400–Rs 2,24,400, plus allowances as admissible to the chief executive of public sector banks (PSBs) from time to time, according to the FSIB notification. Among other requirements, applicants should be in the age group of 45-57 years as of August 1, 2024.