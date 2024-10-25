Business Standard
Essar Group hires Manu Kapoor as chief of public policy, corporate affairs

Kapoor joins the company with over three decades of specialised experience with corporations, governments, public sector agencies, and industry groups

Manu Kapoor, Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Essar Group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Essar Group on Friday announced the appointment of Manu Kapoor as its Group Chief for public policy and corporate affairs.

Kapoor joins the company with over three decades of specialised experience with corporations, governments, public sector agencies, and industry groups.

He is an established leader with a successful career in managing corporation's reputation and brands across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Russia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), eastern Europe, Baltics and Asia.

He carries an in-depth knowledge of the geo-political landscape across the globe.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said, "Manu will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships with key stakeholders, including businesses, government bodies, regulators, media, and policymakers".

 

"Essar is strengthening its global presence in energy transition, green steel, digitisation, technology, and innovation. It's an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and contribute to the economic growth of India while making a global impact. I look forward to being part of Essar's ongoing success," Kapoor added.

Essar specialises in investing and developing assets to create value in core sectors like energy, infrastructure, metals & mining, technology and retail.

With a presence in eight countries, Essar generates revenues of USD 15 billion and provides employment for over 7,000 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

