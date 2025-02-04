Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Paytm, its CEO fined with GST penalty over alleged non-compliance

Paytm, its CEO fined with GST penalty over alleged non-compliance

The Noida-based company said it was evaluating its options, including an appeal against the order issued by the Joint Commissioner, CGST Delhi North

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Paytm and its chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma have been fined by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Department over alleged non-compliance in the issuance of tax invoices by the company to its customers.
 
One97 Communications, which operates the Paytm brand, was fined Rs 1.19 crore in relation to the penalty, while Sharma was fined Rs 59.94 lakh.
 
The Noida-based company said it was evaluating its options, including an appeal against the order issued by the Joint Commissioner, CGST Delhi North.
 
“The company, based on its assessment and expert advice, believes that the penalty demand is not maintainable and is evaluating all options, including filing an appeal against the order,” it said.
 
 
It added that there was no impact on operations or other activities of the firm.

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm Cloud to acquire 25% stake in Brazil's Seven Technology for $1 mn

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares gain 5% in weak market?

paytm

Now you can display Paytm QR code to receive money without opening app

Paytm

Nakul Jain steps down as the Paytm Payments Services CEO

Paytm

'No query from ED': Paytm denies reports of facing probe in crypto scam

 
In October 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on the firm’s associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank, for violating Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, among others.
 
The company narrowed its losses to Rs 208.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), down from Rs 219.8 crore in Q3FY24.
 
The loss follows a profitable September quarter when the company reported a profit of Rs 928.3 crore, driven by the sale of its movie and ticketing business to Zomato.
 
The Noida-based company’s revenue declined 35.9 per cent to Rs 1,827.8 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,850.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 10.1 per cent from Rs 1,659.5 crore in Q2FY25.

More From This Section

import, export, Customs

Budget to boost exports, investments, MSMEs: Hi-Tech Gears chairman

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC asks Lodha brothers to mediate, resolve trademark dispute

Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Limited Priya Agarwal Hebbar

Global mining sector needs $1.7 trn funding to transition energy: HZL cheif

Venugopal Lambu, CEO (designate), LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree appoints Venugopal Lambu as CEO with immediate effect

PremiumHDFC Life CEO Vibha Padalkar

We should end Q4FY25 on a robust note: HDFC Life MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

Topics : Paytm Paytm Bazaar GST Vijay Shekhar Sharma Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon