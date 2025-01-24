Business Standard

LTIMindtree announces appointment of Venugopal Lambu as CEO designate

LTIMindtree announces appointment of Venugopal Lambu as CEO designate

Lambu is a global executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in driving strategies and hyper-growth in the technology and services industry

Venugopal Lambu, CEO (designate), LTIMindtree

Venugopal Lambu, CEO (designate), LTIMindtree

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

In a surprise move, IT services major LTIMindtree announced that the board has decided to appoint Venugopal Lambu as the CEO (designate) and whole-time director based out of London with immediate effect. This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in the leadership succession plan and reinforces the company's commitment to profitable growth and stakeholder value creation.
 
Over the coming months, Lambu will work closely with Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and managing director of LTIMindtree, to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. This period will allow him to gain deeper insights into the current operations, yearly budget, and strategic plans.
 
Lambu’s tenure is for five years, starting from January 2025 to January 23, 2030.
 
 
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman of LTIMindtree, commented, "This move reflects our dedication to fostering a seamless transition in leadership, preserving the company's legacy, and positioning us for future opportunities. Venu is a bright leader who has amazing solution-providing capabilities and is a phenomenal networker. We are confident that Venu’s homecoming to L&T will take LTIMindtree into its next chapter of growth and further strengthen our position as a leading global IT services provider."
 
Lambu is a global executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in driving strategies and hyper-growth in the technology and services industry. He is an industry thought leader advocating the value propositions of applications, cloud services, infrastructure, and edge computing. In his previous role, he was the CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad, which leverages global capability centres (GCCs) in India to drive revenue through its people-centric approach.
 
Prior to this, he was president and executive director at Mindtree, responsible for global markets transformation and delivering consistent profitable growth. In the past, Lambu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. He earned his bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from the London School of Business.

Topics : LTIMindtree Larsen Toubro IT services

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

