Sundram Fasteners Q4 results: Net profit dips 7% to ₹124 cr, revenue up 4%

Sundram Fasteners Q4 results: Net profit dips 7% to ₹124 cr, revenue up 4%

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 1,537.78 crore, up 4 per cent, as against Rs 1,477.70 crore during the same period in the previous year

Earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, amounted to Rs 6.39, compared to Rs 6.31 in the corresponding period last year.

Shine Jacob
Shine Jacob

Listen to This Article

Auto parts company Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL) has posted a 7.4 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25, to Rs 124.49 crore as against a net profit of Rs 134.41 crore during the same period in the previous year.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 1,537.78 crore, up 4 per cent, as against Rs 1,477.70 crore during the same period in the previous year.
 
On a standalone basis, the company posted its highest-ever revenue for a quarter at Rs 1,353.99 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 1,278.13 crore during the same period in the previous year. Domestic sales for the quarter were Rs 900.42 crore, compared to Rs 846.26 crore during the previous year. The company registered exports of Rs 409.62 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 385.28 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.
 
 
“We achieved the highest-ever quarterly PAT by maintaining strong financial discipline, sustaining a positive cash balance, and adopting best practices in quality management and automation. This growth is particularly encouraging as we have witnessed significant progress in our non-auto business, which has contributed to our overall robust performance," said Arathi Krishna, managing director, SFL.
 
"Our growth is supported by a strong domestic and export order book. We remain committed to driving volume-led growth by leveraging emerging opportunities in the electric vehicle segment and continuing our focus on innovation, which will enable us to outpace industry growth rates," she added.

Earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, amounted to Rs 6.39, compared to Rs 6.31 in the corresponding period last year.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue for the year ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 5,983.74 crore as against Rs 5,720.47 crore during the same period in the previous year. The consolidated net profit for the year was Rs 541.75 crore, as against a net profit of Rs 525.64 crore during the same period in the previous year.
 
To drive long-term growth, the company has incurred Rs 376.43 crore towards capital expenditure as part of capacity expansion of existing lines of business and new projects. These investments will significantly enhance the company’s capability to meet customer demands in various segments.
 
The directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.20 per share (420 per cent), which, together with the first interim dividend of Rs 3.00 per share declared and paid in December 2024, amounts to a total dividend of Rs 7.20 per share (720 per cent) for the financial year 2024–25.

