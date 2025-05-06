Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alembic Pharma Q4 profit dips 12%, revenue rises 17% to Rs 1,770 cr

India branded business grows 8% in Q4FY25 with 4 product launches while Ex-US markets rise 43% and US segment delivers 20% growth during the quarter

The India-branded business grew 8 per cent to Rs 545 crore for the quarter, during which it made four launches in Q4FY25 and 14 launches in total for the year | Photo: Shutterstock

Sohini Das
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted a 12 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 financial year to Rs 157 crore as its net sales increased by 17 per cent to Rs 1,770 crore.
 
The Ebitda was up 9 per cent to Rs 286 crore, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 16 per cent. Profit before tax rose 5 per cent to Rs 192 crore. The company took some write-offs on impaired assets in previous years, which had brought down the taxation, clarified R K Baheti, group CFO, Alembic.
 
Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said that the India-branded business displayed improved performance backed by specialty therapies.
 
 
“Our Ex-US business delivered strong growth of 43 per cent across all markets, whereas the US business grew 20 per cent during the quarter,” he added.
 
Alembic has been focusing on markets like the EU, Canada, Australia, and Latin American countries for the last two years, and this has now yielded results, Baheti said, adding that the US still contributes around 60 per cent of their Rs 1,200 crore international generics business. In the coming quarters, the company plans to grow its US business too.
 
The India-branded business grew 8 per cent to Rs 545 crore for the quarter, during which it made four launches in Q4FY25 and 14 launches in total for the year. The animal health business grew 19 per cent for the quarter.
 
Alembic saw a 4 per cent growth in its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business for the quarter, but the API business declined 9 per cent for the full year to Rs 1,133 crore. “We lost some large customers due to pricing competition. We have started working on that, and expect that the API business will be back on the growth path in FY26,” Baheti said.
 

Topics : Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Pharma industry

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

