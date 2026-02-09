Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Public sector banks post 18% growth to record ₹52,603 cr profit in Q3 FY26

Public sector banks post 18% growth to record ₹52,603 cr profit in Q3 FY26

Market leader SBI alone contributed 40 per cent to the total earnings of ₹52,603 crore, as per the published numbers on stock exchanges

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

State Bank of India (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Led by the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI), public sector banks logged a record cumulative profit of ₹52,603 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, reflecting an 18 per cent year-on-year growth.

All 12 public sector banks (PSBs) together made a profit of ₹44,473 crore in the December quarter of FY25. Thus, the increase in profit in absolute terms was ₹8,130 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Market leader SBI alone contributed 40 per cent to the total earnings of ₹52,603 crore, as per the published numbers on stock exchanges.

 

SBI posted the highest quarterly net profit of ₹21,028 crore in Q3 FY26, 24 per cent higher than the same period of the previous fiscal.

In percentage terms, Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank reported the highest net profit growth of 56 per cent to ₹1,365 crore, followed by Central Bank of India with a 32 per cent rise to ₹1,263 crore.

Also Read

Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy Office Parks REIT

Embassy REIT expects GCCs to contribute 75% to portfolio in next 2 yearspremium

N Chandrasekaran

TCS needs to be prepared to take advantage of AI: N Chandrasekaranpremium

SBI share price today

SBI shares hit record high after Q3; brokerages raise target up to ₹1,300

LIC Mutual Fund AMC

LIC Mutual Fund launches India's first women-centric AMC branch in Delhi

GlaxoSmithKline, gsk

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3 profit up 29 pc at Rs 296 cr

During the quarter, all 12 public sector banks (PSBs), except Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Bank of India, reported profit growth in single digits.

Banks which reported more than 20 per cent improvement in profit aside from SBI are Bank of Maharashtra with 27 per cent increase and Canara Bank with 26 per cent rise in their profits.

Those which recorded double-digit growth in profit are Punjab & Sind Bank at 19 per cent, UCO Bank at 16 per cent, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) at 13 per cent.

On an annual basis, PSBs recorded a slightly lower profit of 9 per cent to ₹49,456 crore in the second quarter as compared to ₹45,547 crore in the September quarter of FY25.

Public sector lenders recorded a slightly higher profit of 11 per cent on an annual basis to ₹44,218 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹39,974 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

For the nine months ended December 2025, the aggregate profit of PSBs crossed ₹1,45,000 crore for the first time. Together, the PSBs have earned ₹1,46,277 crore as compared to ₹1,29,994 crore in the April-December period of FY25, registering nearly a 13 per cent growth.

Speaking to PTI in an interview, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju has exuded confidence that the combined profit of these banks should cross ₹2 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Stressing that the Indian banking sector is in good shape, he said credit growth of PSBs is at 12 per cent this year, which is tremendously "good", while deposit growth at 10 per cent is also reasonably very good.

"As I said, banks are at the bellwether for the strength of the economy. Therefore, they are resilient. We have very prudent management systems in place under the regulator, the RBI. So we are not much worried about the external factors negatively impacting our banking sector," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC Re Q3 result: Profit falls 6% to ₹1,519 cr; income rises to ₹11,557 cr

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 24.5% to ₹21,028 crore on strong NII

banking, state banks

SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

Topics : public sector banks Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance