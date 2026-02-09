Monday, February 09, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharma major Zydus Lifesciences on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,042.1 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 1.8 per cent from ₹1,023.5 crore during the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 17.2 per cent from ₹1,258.6 crore.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 32.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) ₹6,780.4 crore from ₹5,123.5 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 12.3 per cent from ₹6,037.9 crore.
 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC Re Q3 result: Profit falls 6% to ₹1,519 cr; income rises to ₹11,557 cr

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 24.5% to ₹21,028 crore on strong NII

banking, state banks

SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3 results: SBI, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar among 109 firms on Feb 7

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance