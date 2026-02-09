Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sky Gold and Diamonds posts over twofold jump in Q3 profit at ₹81 cr

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported more than twofold jump in consolidated profit to ₹80.53 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at ₹36.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,775.12 crore during the October-December period of the fiscal year from ₹1,005.09 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 2008, Mumbai-based Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd is a B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.

The company serves India's leading jewellery retailers and is expanding into global markets.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q3 results Company News Industry News

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

