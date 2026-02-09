Sky Gold and Diamonds posts over twofold jump in Q3 profit at ₹81 cr

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported more than twofold jump in consolidated profit to ₹80.53 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at ₹36.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,775.12 crore during the October-December period of the fiscal year from ₹1,005.09 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 2008, Mumbai-based Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd is a B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.

The company serves India's leading jewellery retailers and is expanding into global markets.