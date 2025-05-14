Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Apollo Tyres Q4 results: Net profit declines 48% to Rs 184.61 crore

Apollo Tyres Q4 results: Net profit declines 48% to Rs 184.61 crore

The company also reported total income of ₹6,451 cr in fourth quarter of FY25, company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year

Apollo strives to build brands

The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, it had reported a ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres declared a net profit of ₹184.618 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, registering a 47.8 per cent decline  from Q4FY24 PAT of ₹354.08 crore.
 
The company also reported total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 1.8 per cent year on year (YoY), the company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.  The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, it had reported a ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25.  The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25, representing a 500 per cent payout on the face value of ₹1 per share. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).  For FY25, the company's profit after tax has declined by 34.8 per cent to ₹1,121.32 crore, it had reported a net profit of ₹1,721.86 crore for the FY24. 
 

More From This Section

Eicher Trucks

Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record

Tata power

Tata Power Q4 results: Profit up 25% to ₹1,306 cr; revenue rises 7%

Q4, Q4 results

Hitachi Energy India Q4 results: PAT jumps 62% to 184 cr, dividend declared

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: PAT at Rs 127 cr, income down 50%

Q4

Akzo Nobel Q4 results: Profit declines to Rs 108 cr, dividend declared

Topics : Apollo Tyres Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon