Apollo Tyres Q4 results: Net profit declines 48% to Rs 184.61 crore

Apollo Tyres declared a net profit of ₹184.618 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, registering a 47.8 per cent decline from Q4FY24 PAT of ₹354.08 crore.
The company also reported total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 1.8 per cent year on year (YoY), the company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, it had reported a ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25, representing a 500 per cent payout on the face value of ₹1 per share. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). For FY25, the company's profit after tax has declined by 34.8 per cent to ₹1,121.32 crore, it had reported a net profit of ₹1,721.86 crore for the FY24.