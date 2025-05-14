Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

Jubilant FoodWorks posted a 76.8% fall in Q4FY25 net profit to ₹48 crore even as sales rose 35%; Domino's India grew delivery revenue and added new stores

Domino's India recorded revenue growth of 18.8 per cent, led by strong order growth of 24.6 per cent. The brand posted a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 12.1 per cent, driven by delivery LFL growth of 21.9 per cent

Akshara Srivastava
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 76.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹48 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
The company had reported a net profit of ₹207.5 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales rose 35.3 per cent to ₹2,130 crore from ₹1,573.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
For the full year, the company reported a 47 per cent drop in net profit to ₹210.7 crore, while net sales rose 44 per cent to ₹8,141.7 crore.
 
“Trajectory of results over the last three quarters indicates the strength of our strategy, tech capabilities and strong execution in Domino’s,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks, stated in the earnings release.
 
 
Domino’s India recorded revenue growth of 18.8 per cent, led by strong order growth of 24.6 per cent. The brand posted a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 12.1 per cent, driven by delivery LFL growth of 21.9 per cent.

The company opened 52 new stores and entered nine new cities during the quarter, expanding its network to 2,179 stores across 475 cities as of March 31, 2025.
 
The company further stated that revenue from the delivery channel for Domino’s India was up 27.1 per cent, with the delivery mix now accounting for 72.9 per cent of total sales.
 
“This growth is order-led, driven by the highest-ever new customer acquisition rates, which makes the growth sustainable. We continue to make good progress on our path to build Popeyes and COFFY (in Turkey),” Khetarpal added.
 

Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results Domino's Pizza

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

