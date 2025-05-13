Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cipla Q4FY25 results: Net profit zooms 30% to ₹1,221 cr, revenue up 9%

Cipla Q4FY25 results: Net profit zooms 30% to ₹1,221 cr, revenue up 9%

Profit exceeded Bloomberg estimates by 19.4 per cent, whereas the revenue fell along the expected lens growing 0.28 per cent

Sequentially, revenue from operations dropped by 4.8 per cent, with the PAT also declining by 22.2 per cent. The firm’s stock rose by 0.49 per cent to ₹1,519.45 a piece on the BSE

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cipla on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹1221 crore for Q4FY25, while revenue from operations during the period grew by 9 per cent to ₹6,729 crore.
 
For FY25, Cipla recorded its highest ever net profit which surged by 27.9 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching to ₹5,272 crore compared to ₹4,121 crore in FY24.  Revenue from operations also grew by 6.8 per cent, reaching ₹27,547 crore, an increase from ₹25,774 crore in FY24.The increase in the net profit for the year was attributed to good performance in all key markets including India, the US, South Africa, and Europe along with a robust product mix and operation efficiencies.
 
 
Sequentially, revenue from operations dropped by 4.8 per cent, with the PAT also declining by 22.2 per cent. The firm’s stock rose by 0.49 per cent to ₹1,519.45 a piece on the BSE.
 
Profit exceeded Bloomberg estimates by 19.4 per cent, whereas the revenue fell along the expected lens growing 0.28 per cent.
 
Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, stated “In FY25, we recorded a revenue growth of 8 per cent over last year with the Ebitda margin of 25.9 per cent, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipelines as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front.” 
 

