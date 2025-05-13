Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hero MotoCorp's net profit increases 16.9% to ₹4,376 crore in FY25

Hero MotoCorp's net profit increases 16.9% to ₹4,376 crore in FY25

Export surge and electric scooter demand lift Hero MotoCorp's FY25 profit by 16.9 per cent to ₹4,376 crore, even as domestic sales show modest growth

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit surged 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~4,376 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) due to strong demand for its electric scooters and robust growth in exports.
 
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Hero MotoCorp’s exports stood at 289,688 units in FY25, a Y-o-Y surge of 44.17 per cent.
 
However, domestic sales showed modest momentum, with wholesales reaching 5.609 million units — a muted growth of 3.5 per cent in FY25.
 
Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed that the company sold 43,695 electric scooters in calendar year 2024, a steep 292 per cent Y-o-Y rise.
 
 
Vikram S Kasbekar, executive director & acting chief executive officer said, “Our success during the year was underpinned by robust growth across the premium, scooter, and electric vehicle (EV) segments. It was fuelled by several product launches. Export volumes outpaced industry trends, and we further expanded our premium retail footprint across India while entering new global markets.”

Also Read

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit rises to ₹11,022 crore, ARPU steady at ₹245

GAIL

GAIL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit nearly flat at ₹2,492 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare Q4 results: Net profit falls 19.9%, revenue up 4.3%

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q4FY25 profit drops 51%, flags challenges amid tariff war

Q4, Q4 results

Nexus Select Trust's Q4 net operating income grows 7% to ₹447 crore

 
“We are observing strong retail traction, especially in our new premium and scooter offerings. Continued consolidation in the core segment, growth in the 125cc category, and the upcoming EV launch position us well for sustained momentum,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 24 per cent to ~1,169 crore.
 
Vivek Anand, chief financial officer said the company's performance in FY25 was driven by disciplined fiscal management and focused strategic execution.
 
“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the near-to-mid- term outlook. This, along with key macroeconomic indicators, including revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favourable monsoon forecast may support industry growth,” Anand added.
   

More From This Section

Softbank

Softbank reports 1st profit in 4-yrs; India bets Ola, Swiggy weigh on SVF2

gsk pharma

GSK Pharma Q4 profit rises 35% to ₹263 crore on strong brand growth

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹865 crore

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q4 profit jumps multifold to ₹11,022 cr, revenue up 27%

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹8,556 cr, income flat

Topics : Q4 Results Hero MotoCorp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon