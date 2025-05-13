Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Softbank reports 1st profit in 4-yrs; India bets Ola, Swiggy weigh on SVF2

Softbank reports 1st profit in 4-yrs; India bets Ola, Swiggy weigh on SVF2

SoftBank posts ¥1.15 trillion FY25 profit but reports ¥561.7 bn loss in SVF2 due to share declines in Indian bets Ola and Swiggy, which fell nearly 40 per cent

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Japan’s SoftBank Group has reported its first annual profit in four years, as it pivoted towards new technology bets, including artificial intelligence (AI). The company reported a net income of ¥1.15 trillion for the year ended 31 March 2025, compared to a loss of ¥227.6 billion in the previous year.
 
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of ¥546 billion, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter.
 
Despite the overall positive performance, some of SoftBank’s India investments — housed under its Vision Fund 2 (SVF2) — weighed on results.
 
SVF2 reported an investment loss of ¥561.7 billion (approximately $3.6 billion). The company stated that the fair value of investments held at the end of the fourth quarter had declined by 2.7 per cent from the previous quarter.
 
 
In its results presentation, SoftBank said: “Down 21.7% quarter-on-quarter for public portfolio companies, mainly due to share price declines in Swiggy and Ola Electric Mobility.”
 
Speaking during an analyst call, SoftBank Director Yoshimitsu Goto said: “… hopefully we will be able to see a good recovery from there.”
 
Shares of both Ola and Swiggy declined nearly 40 per cent during the January–March period.
 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

