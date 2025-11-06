Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties Q2 results: Consolidated Net profit rises 21% to ₹403 cr

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Consolidated Net profit rises 21% to ₹403 cr

Total income rose to ₹1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from ₹1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from ₹1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Q2 Results Today
