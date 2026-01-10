Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Avenue Supermarts Q3 result: Profit rises 18.28% to ₹855.78 crore

Avenue Supermarts Q3 result: Profit rises 18.28% to ₹855.78 crore

The company, which runs a supermarket chain under the brand DMart, registered a consolidated net profit of ₹723.54 cr in the same quarter last fiscal, Avenue Supermarts Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,942.62 crore as compared to Rs 15,001.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday reported an 18.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, on the back of higher revenue.

The company, which runs a supermarket chain under the brand DMart, registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 723.54 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Avenue Supermarts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the latest third quarter stood at Rs 18,100.88 crore as against Rs 15,972.55 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,942.62 crore as compared to Rs 15,001.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

 

The company said its board has approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa, presently the CEO Designate, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, for a term of three years with effect from April 1, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.

He will succeed Ignatius Navil Noronha, who will cease to hold office as Managing Director & CEO from January 31, 2026, on completion of his tenure, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra reports 12% jump in toll revenue to ₹7.54 billion in December

tanishq, jewellery, watch, titan company

Gold price surge drives Titan Q3 revenue up 40%, Tanishq leads growth

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL expects consolidated revenue to be in double digits in Oct-Dec

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Tata group's Trent Q3 standalone revenue increases 17% to ₹5,220 crore

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 production: Aluminium, zinc, iron ore rise; oil, steel dip

Topics : Avenue Supermarts Company News Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance