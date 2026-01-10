Avenue Supermarts Q3 result: Profit rises 18.28% to ₹855.78 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday reported an 18.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, on the back of higher revenue.

The company, which runs a supermarket chain under the brand DMart, registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 723.54 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Avenue Supermarts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the latest third quarter stood at Rs 18,100.88 crore as against Rs 15,972.55 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,942.62 crore as compared to Rs 15,001.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company said its board has approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa, presently the CEO Designate, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, for a term of three years with effect from April 1, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.

He will succeed Ignatius Navil Noronha, who will cease to hold office as Managing Director & CEO from January 31, 2026, on completion of his tenure, it added.