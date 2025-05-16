Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allied Blenders posts Q4 net profit at Rs 78.62 crore on premium push

Allied Blenders posts Q4 net profit at Rs 78.62 crore on premium push

The company had posted a loss of Rs 240.62 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a late night regulatory filing

Allied Blenders & Distillers (Company logo)

The ABD board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share of Rs 2 for 2024-25. (Company logo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.62 crore during the March quarter, led by premiumisation of the portfolio.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 240.62 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a late night regulatory filing from Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) on Thursday.

Its revenue from operations was up 10 per cent to Rs 1,934.72 crore in the quarter. It was at Rs 1,757.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

ABD's total expenses were at Rs 1,798.80 crore, up 6 per cent in the March quarter.

 

The total income of ABD, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,948.99 crore, up 10.7 per cent.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Allied Blenders and Distillers' profit increased multifold to Rs 194.84 crore, from Rs 1.82 crore a year ago. The company said this was its highest-ever profit.

In FY25, ABD's total consolidated income rose 5.46 per cent to Rs 8,094.02 crore.

ABD Managing Director Alok Gupta said this is the third consecutive quarter of robust performance following the IPO of the company.

"The consistent positive outcome of our four point transformation agenda -- premiumisation, supply chain security, margin enhancement, and enhance governance framework -- is demonstrated in these results, validating both our strategic direction and its effective execution. With this solid foundation, we are confident in sustaining our profitable growth," he said.

The ABD board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share of Rs 2 for 2024-25.

Besides, it has also approved raising of funds of Rs 1,000 crore from market by issuance of securities or any combination of securities with or without premium for cash, in one or more tranches.

The board also approved the proposal for a capex of Rs 29 crore for upgrade of the ABD's existing plant at Derabassi, Punjab, to facilitate capacity expansion.

Allied Blenders and Distillers, makers of Officer's Choice Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky, is the largest domestic spirits company in the country, in terms of annual sales volumes.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 398.05 on the BSE, down 2.58 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

