Insolation Energy PAT jumps 61% to ₹65 crore in October-March FY25

Insolation Energy PAT jumps 61% to ₹65 crore in October-March FY25

The company had posted a Rs 40.4 crore net profit in the six-month period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Revenue from operations increased by 57.3 per cent to Rs 721.7 crore from Rs 458.8 crore during the period under review. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Insolation Energy on Monday reported a 60.89 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 65 crore in the October-March period of FY25, against the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased by 57.3 per cent to Rs 721.7 crore from Rs 458.8 crore during the period under review.

Insolation Energy is a solar panel manufacturer in India, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company currently operates two manufacturing units, with a third facility set to become operational within the next two months.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

