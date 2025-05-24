Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jagran Prakashan Q4 results: Net loss of ₹51.46 cr as revenue dips 5.6%

Jagran Prakashan Q4 results: Net loss of ₹51.46 cr as revenue dips 5.6%

Its revenue from operations was down 5.6 per cent to Rs 481 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 509.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

JPL, Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JPL's total expenses were up 11.36 per cent to Rs 580.51 crore in the March quarter of FY'25. | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.46 crore for the March quarter of FY'25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations was down 5.6 per cent to Rs 481 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 509.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were up 11.36 per cent to Rs 580.51 crore in the March quarter of FY'25.

 

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at Rs 377.12 crore, down 6.8 per cent in the March quarter. Revenue from the FM radio business was down 12.7 per cent to Rs 54.67 crore in Q4 of FY'25.

Also Read

PBKS vs DC live score

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: PBKS back in the match as DC lose two in quick succession

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Maharashtra unveils new EV policy aiming for 30% adoption by 2030

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is

India overtakes Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: Niti Aayog CEO

Shoaib Bashir

Spinner Shoaib Bashir shines as England thrash Zimbabwe in one-off Test

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

However, its revenue from other segments, which comprise outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, was up 16.5 per cent to Rs 50.47 crore.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, in the March quarter was down 3.47 per cent to Rs 515.01 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, JPL's profit declined 43 per cent to Rs 93.93 crore, from Rs 164.91 crore a year ago. In FY25, Jagran Prakashan's total consolidated income was down 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,993.45 crore.

Moreover, the board of JPL at its meeting held on Saturday approved an interim dividend of 300 per cent, which is Rs 6/- per equity share on face value of Rs 2/- per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC Q4 results: Profit rises nearly 22% to Rs 7,897 cr, declares dividend

Q4, Q4 results

Transrail Q4 results: PAT up 27% to ₹126.57 crore, revenue surges 40%

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland posts record Q4 profit, plans ₹1,000 crore FY26 capex

JSW steel

JSW Steel Q4 net up 15.7% to ₹1,503 crore on lower coking coal prices

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

ABFRL Q4 results: Net loss at ₹23.55 cr; revenue rises ₹1,719.48 crore

Topics : Company Results Jagran Prakashan Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon