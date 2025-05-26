Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gillette India net profit rises 60% to ₹159 cr, revenue grows 12%

Gillette India net profit rises 60% to ₹159 cr, revenue grows 12%

Gillette India posts a 60 per cent jump in Q4 net profit to ₹159 crore, revenue up 12 per cent at ₹767.47 crore, with dividend proposal of ₹112 per share amid robust sales growth

Gillette

GIL concluded FY 2024-25 with sales of ₹767 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent growth over the prior year.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gillette India Limited (GIL) reported a net profit increase of 60 per cent to ₹159 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The revenue from operations rose by 12 per cent to ₹767.47 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹680.74 crore in the March quarter last year.
 
GIL concluded FY 2024-25 with sales of ₹767 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent growth over the prior year.
 
The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹47 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming 41st Annual General Meeting. Including the interim dividend of ₹65 per share, the total dividend for the fiscal year amounts to ₹112 per share.
 
 
GIL recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹418 crore for the fiscal year, reflecting a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Bluedart, Gillette on May 26

Gillette India rallies 6% in weak market; stock surges 17% in one week

Gillette India rallies 6% in weak market; stock surges 17% in one week

Gillette

Gillette India shares soar 18% ahead of record date for interim dividend

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Gillette India Q2 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 126 cr on high revenue

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

PC Jewellers turns profitable, posts Q4 net profit at Rs 94.78 cr

 
The company also changed its financial year timeline. “Effective this year, we have changed our financial year from 1 July – 30 June to 1 April – 31 March. The current financial year of the company covers a period of nine months, from 1 July 2024 to 31 March 2025,” it said.
 
The company’s performance has therefore been indexed versus the comparable nine-month period in the previous year (1 July 2023 to 31 March 2024). The performance versus a 12-month past fiscal will not be comparable.
 
For the nine months ended 31 March 2025, GIL posted sales of ₹2,235 crore, representing a 12 per cent increase compared to the corresponding nine-month period last year. “Driven by strong topline growth as well as deliberate productivity interventions to fuel superiority across the portfolio,” the company said in an exchange filing.
 
V Kumar, Managing Director, GIL, said, “The growth has been led by our Grooming category. The consistent results year-on-year have been enabled by our teams’ superior execution of the integrated strategy which we remain committed to – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation – all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”
 

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 results: PAT of ₹66.29 cr on strong income growth

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reliance General Insurance net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 315 cr in FY25

Q4, Q4 results

IPO-bound NSDL posts 5% rise in net profit to Rs 83 cr in Mar quarter

JPL, Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Jagran Prakashan Q4 results: Net loss of ₹51.46 cr as revenue dips 5.6%

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC Q4 results: Profit rises nearly 22% to Rs 7,897 cr, declares dividend

Topics : Gillette India corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon