ITC Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹4,931 crore, dividend declared

ITC Q3 revenue from operations, however, increased 7.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹21,577.58 crore, from ₹20,140.15 crore during Q3FY25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

FMCG major ITC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,931 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), flat compared with ₹4,935 crore during the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit declined 3.8 per cent from ₹5126.11 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company's revenue from operations, however, increased 7.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹21,577.58 crore, from ₹20,140.15 crore during Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 2.5 per cent from ₹21,047.45 crore. 
 
ITC's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, with the record date been set on February 4.  Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.81 per cent down at Rs 318.65 apiece on BSE.
 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

